Attack of the CRINK! - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw587/

This week on New World Next Week: the CRINK have assembled, but can reverse Kissinger save us in time?; a new bill is seeking to give Big Ag immunity for their cancer-causing weed killer; and scientists are genetically engineering dire wolves and other monstrosities.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.