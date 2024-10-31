Playback speed
BRICS Unveil the NEW New World Order! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Oct 31, 2024
19
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw570/

This week on the New World Next Week: OOPS! the "settled science" of climate change isn't so settled after all; the BRICS issue a globalist manifesto but the pro-BRICS crowd don't want you to read it for yourself; and (s)election shenanigans abound as the US gears up for the sideshow circus.

