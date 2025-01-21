Building International Bridges - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-bridges/

Today James talks to Miriam Gomez about her experience putting down roots and connecting with like-minded freedom-seekers in a foreign country. For those who have thought about moving away from their home, how can you connect with others and build an agora despite language and cultural barriers, and what's the best way to integrate yourself into a foreign land? Find out the details in this edition of #SolutionsWatch.

