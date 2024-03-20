Burn, Hollywood, Burn! with Irina Slav

The Corbett Report
and
Irina Slav
Mar 20, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/slav-hollywood/

Today energy market analyst and fiction writer Irina Slav joins us to discuss her recent article, "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" We discuss the shady, well-funded groups that are working to insert climate propaganda into more and more Hollywood programming and how the clumsy, ham-handed sermonizing of the climate doomsayers is likely to fall flat with the public.

Check out Irina’s writing on Substack;

https://substack.com/@irinaslav

The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
