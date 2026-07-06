Community Through Commerce and Conference - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/community-through-commerce-and-conference/

So, you’re still wondering how to meet like-minded people, eh? Well, not to worry! James is back with yet more ideas in the continuing series of #SolutionsWatch episodes on how to make friends and build community. This time, he talks to Daniel Andrews of LocalMarket.cc about his plans for this community-driven website for connecting vendors and customers. Then, we talk to Amanda and Larken Rose about their conference, Approaching Humanity, which will be held in Sedona, Arizona, this July 18th and which will feature many speakers including James...via Zoom, of course.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.