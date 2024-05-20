Playback speed
Did Fink Save the Dollar? - Questions For Corbett

The Corbett Report
May 20, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/did-fink-save-the-dollar/

Corbett Report member pkadams contributes a Question For Corbett to the May Open Thread: Did BlackRock's Larry Fink save the dollar? As you might have guessed, the answer is "no," but if you want the details, you'll want to hear this fascinating conversation with the always informed and informative John Titus of the Best Evidence channel/substack.

