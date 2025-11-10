SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1986-digital-papers-please-on-the-ima-panel/

via Off-Guardian.org: The Independent Media Alliance convenes once again, this time to discuss the global roll out of digital identity programs. We talk definitions, use cases, cyber-ethics, personal lines in the sand and much more.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.