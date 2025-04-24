SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/meet-mark-carney-globalist-insider/

Mark Carney portrays himself as the ultimate political outsider, but this is a lie. From Goldman Sachs to the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England to Chatham House and Bilderberg, Carney is the ultimate globalist insider. Today on The Corbett Report, James goes elbows up on the globalist golden boy.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.