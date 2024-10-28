Playback speed
Filing FOIAs - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Oct 28, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/filing-foias/

You've heard of FOIA, but how do you actually make use of it? What's involved in filing a FOIA? Who can do it? What kind of documents can be FOIAd? What documents have been uncovered with this method and what remains to be revealed? And what does FOIA stand for, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions today is Philumina Johanni, staff attorney at JudicialWatch.org.

