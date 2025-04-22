Heys Interviews on REPORTAGE

The Corbett Report

Apr 22, 2025
via HEYS REVIEWS: Nicholas Heys of HEYS REVIEWS kicks off his HEYS INTERVIEWS series by interviewing James Corbett about his new book, REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order. They discuss James' literary background and the genesis of the book before getting into some of the specific quotes and essays that James tackles in the book.

HEYS REVIEWS livestreams book read-alongs every Friday. He is currently working his way through Vernon Coleman's book on Agenda 21, and after that he is going to go through Brzezinski's Between Two Ages. Tune in to HEYS REVIEWS (Odysee / Rumble / YouTube) to follow along.

Get a copy of REPORTAGE at reportagebook.com or come to the book launch at The Deck in Osaka on May 10, 2025.

