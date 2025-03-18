How to Search the Young Global Leaders Club - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/young-global-leaders/

John Sneisen of TheEconomicTruth.org joins us today to give us a tour of his website, YoungGlobalLeaders.club, which allows users to search the ranks of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders club and find out more about the background and connections of the globalist syndicate.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.