Share post
If You Can't Beat 'Em, ATACMS! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Nov 21, 2024
3
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw572/

This week on the New World Next Week: Ukraine crosses Russia's nuclear retaliation line with Western missile strikes; Trump signals a national emergency to start a mass deportation; and the Australian government opens the door to digital ID with an under-16 social media ban.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

