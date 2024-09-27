James Corbett Dissects the Food Crisis on the SLOBODNI Podcast

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=263730

via SLOBODNI podcast: James Corbett appears on the SLOBODNI podcast on Z1 TV in Croatia to discuss the Future of Food, the transformation of the food supply, the attack on farming and farmers, and what we can do about this threat.

