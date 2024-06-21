James Corbett on How the Media Sausage is Made

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-the-media-sausage-is-made/

via The Catholic Current: We welcome back James Corbett of The Corbett Report to discuss the creation of the 24-hour news cycle, mediated reality, and the power of suggestion. How susceptible to narrative are we, and how can we be more intelligent consumers of information?

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.