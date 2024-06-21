The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
James Corbett on How the Media Sausage is Made
0:00
-49:45

James Corbett on How the Media Sausage is Made

The Corbett Report
Jun 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-the-media-sausage-is-made/

via The Catholic Current: We welcome back James Corbett of The Corbett Report to discuss the creation of the 24-hour news cycle, mediated reality, and the power of suggestion. How susceptible to narrative are we, and how can we be more intelligent consumers of information?

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
James Corbett Predicts the CBDC Rollout on Reality Check Radio
  The Corbett Report
Winning the Fluoride Fight - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Regenerative Agriculture - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report and Gavin Mounsey
How to Boycott Big Food
  The Corbett Report
Scamdemic 2: Bird Flu Boogaloo - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
The Future of Food
  The Corbett Report
Replacing Hollywood - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report