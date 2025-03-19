SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1940-jfk-solutions-and-psychology-on-the-ochelli-effect/

via Ochelli.com: Today Charles Ochelli of The Ochelli Effect interviews James about the JFK files, #SolutionsWatch, the weaponization of psychology, REPORTAGE, and much more.

UPDATE: Since this podcast was recorded, the JFK Files have been released! . . . Kind of. But not quite. More coverage to follow. See the show notes for details and tuned . . .

