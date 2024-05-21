Playback speed
Living Fiat Free - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
May 21, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/living-fiat-free/

Joining us today is Aaron Day, a liberty activist who hasn't used fiat currency since 2019. James and Aaron discuss the biggest threat to human liberty and the Manhattan Project that Aaron is proposing to come up with a solution for those looking to escape the coming CBDC tyranny.

