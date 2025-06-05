The Corbett Report

Israeli Mossad Funding Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - New World Next Week

Jun 05, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw592/

This week on New World Next Week: Israeli Mossad alleged to be funding Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as the ethnic cleansing of Palestine continues; the illegal immigrant attack on Zionists hits all of the media narrative buttons; and the CDC removes its Covid-19 vax recommendation.

