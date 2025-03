ReArm Europe!!! - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw583/

This week on the New World Next Week: the trade wars commence as international trade goes topsy-turvy; the globalists are finally realizing their decades-old dream of an EU army; and Trump flexes US government power to Make America Great Again . . . for Israel.

