SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/repersoning-whitney-webb/

Whitney Webb is being digitally repersoned. What does this mean for the future of AI and digital ID? What does this mean for the future of humanity? And can it motivate us to create a post-social media internet landscape? Find out in this fascinating Corbett Report interview.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.