The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
Soros, Tucker and WW3 on The Ochelli Effect
0:00
-49:39

Soros, Tucker and WW3 on The Ochelli Effect

The Corbett Report
Feb 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1867-soros-tucker-and-ww3-on-the-ochelli-effect

via The Ochelli Effect: Chuck spoke with James to pick his brain about where the media and the associated Racket of War are currently and the future of the industrial complex that seems to be more unified than the one-party American system.

A few notes on the many clown cars pulling up to the arena of public observation are covered in this discussion.

James is one of the last men standing in what was once a huge independent media landscape that has been absorbed into the current composite matrix of media. If you haven't encountered James Corbett before now, we wish to welcome you to the other side of the information-looking glass.

Israel, Ukraine, and Discount Anderson Cooper Failure (AKA Tucker The New Alt Media Darling Carlson) are also included as points of interest.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thank you for reading The Corbett Report. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
10:59
10:59
The Greatest Blessing
  
The Corbett Report
27:36
27:36
Burn, Hollywood, Burn! with Irina Slav
  
The Corbett Report
 and 
Irina Slav
25:03
25:03
Guerrilla Marketing - #SolutionsWatch
  
The Corbett Report
5:11
5:11
Climate Change is Unfalsifiable Woo-Woo Pseudoscience (2015)
  
The Corbett Report
29:44
29:44
Where's Kate? (NWNW 548)
  
The Corbett Report
1:13
1:13
The Corbett Report . . . now with CAPTIONS!
  
The Corbett Report
35:36
35:36
Winning the Meme War - #SolutionsWatch
  
The Corbett Report
 and 
Anne Gibbons
36:49
36:49
Is Opposing Israel Anti-Semitic? - Questions For Corbett
  
The Corbett Report