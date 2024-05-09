The PYSOP Video is a Psyop (NWNW 553)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw553/

This week on the New World Next Week: that silly PSYOP video about PSYOPS is a psyop; prescription drugs are the leading cause of death as AstraZeneca withdraws their clot shot; and Weinstein is set for a retrial as his original conviction is overturned.

