The Rwandan Genocide Is A Lie

Everyone has heard of the Rwandan genocide of 1994. But everything you have heard about the so-called "hundred days" is either a distortion, a misrepresentation or a downright lie. That lie is still being used to perpetuate myths about the value of interventionism. In this incredibly important episode of The Corbett Report podcast, James does honour to the dead by breaking the staff of misinformation that the liars use to cast their spell on the public.

