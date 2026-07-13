SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/wikipedia-has-indefinitely-blocked-larry-sanger/

No Corbetteer worth his or her salt would be surprised to learn that someone would be indefinitely blocked from Wikipedia for daring to suggest that Wikipedians respect intellectual diversity. But even the most battle-hardened, world-weary Corbettean cynic might be surprised to learn that that’s exactly what happened to the co-founder of Wikipedia himself. Don’t miss this fascinating conversation as James discusses the nitty-gritty details of this latest act of online censorship and Wikigatekeeping with none other than Larry Sanger himself.

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