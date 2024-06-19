Playback speed
Share post
Winning the Fluoride Fight - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Jun 19, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/winning-the-fluoride-fight/

Joining us today is Michael Connett, lead attorney for the plaintiffs' in the #FluorideLawsuit. We discuss the history of the lawsuit, what's at stake, and how people who are concerned about the fluoridation of the water supply can get involved in the fight against this uncontrolled medical intervention.

The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
