Winning the Meme War - #SolutionsWatch

Bill Gates, GAVI and governments around the world are scrambling to censor the infowarriors of the internet age who are unlocking minds and awakening the masses, so it only makes sense that they're cracking down on the most simple, effective and popular medium of information exchange: memes. Today James interviews a couple of meme war veterans to talk about what they do, how they do it, and how they are using seemingly simple images to help change the world.

