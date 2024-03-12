Winning the Meme War - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
and
Anne Gibbons
Mar 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-memewar/

Bill Gates, GAVI and governments around the world are scrambling to censor the infowarriors of the internet age who are unlocking minds and awakening the masses, so it only makes sense that they're cracking down on the most simple, effective and popular medium of information exchange: memes. Today James interviews a couple of meme war veterans to talk about what they do, how they do it, and how they are using seemingly simple images to help change the world.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thank you for reading The Corbett Report. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Anne Gibbons
Writes Anne Can't Stand It! Subscribe
Recent Episodes
10:59
10:59
The Greatest Blessing
  
The Corbett Report
27:36
27:36
Burn, Hollywood, Burn! with Irina Slav
  
The Corbett Report
 and 
Irina Slav
25:03
25:03
Guerrilla Marketing - #SolutionsWatch
  
The Corbett Report
5:11
5:11
Climate Change is Unfalsifiable Woo-Woo Pseudoscience (2015)
  
The Corbett Report
29:44
29:44
Where's Kate? (NWNW 548)
  
The Corbett Report
1:13
1:13
The Corbett Report . . . now with CAPTIONS!
  
The Corbett Report
36:49
36:49
Is Opposing Israel Anti-Semitic? - Questions For Corbett
  
The Corbett Report