Car Freedom - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/car-freedom/

Anyone who has been car shopping recently knows that modern cars are surveillance and privacy nightmares that take control out of the hands of their supposed owners and places them in the hands of car manufacturers and government regulators. So what do we do about this problem? Joining us today to discuss these issues is Eric Peters, an Anarcho-Libertarian writer and gearhead who discusses the intersection of cars and freedom at his website, EPAutos.com.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.