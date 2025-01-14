Playback speed
Car Freedom - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Jan 14, 2025
15
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/car-freedom/

Anyone who has been car shopping recently knows that modern cars are surveillance and privacy nightmares that take control out of the hands of their supposed owners and places them in the hands of car manufacturers and government regulators. So what do we do about this problem? Joining us today to discuss these issues is Eric Peters, an Anarcho-Libertarian writer and gearhead who discusses the intersection of cars and freedom at his website, EPAutos.com.

