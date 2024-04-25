Dubai Doused by "Rain Bomb" - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw552/

This week on the New World Next Week: Dubai downpour caused by cloud seeding (not angry weather gods); the Great Food Transition is in full swing all around the world; and James and James provide all the latest NWNW updates in expectation of a two-week NWNW hiatus.

