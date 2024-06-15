Playback speed
Share post
How to Boycott Big Food

The Corbett Report
Jun 15, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-boycott-big-food-2013/

FROM 2013: As with every such transition, the move from an industrial food diet to a homegrown, organic one is likely to occur in gradual stages. As people improve their gardening skills and devote more of their time and attention to sourcing healthy, natural foods from local growers and producers, they can slowly but surely eliminate the processed foods from their diets.

