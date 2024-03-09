Meet In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s Venture Capital Firm (2011)

The Corbett Report
Mar 09, 2024
TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-inqtel

FROM 2011: Publicly, In-Q-Tel markets itself as an innovative way to leverage the power of the private sector by identifying key emerging technologies and providing companies with the funding to bring those technologies to market. In reality, however, what In-Q-Tel represents is a dangerous blurring of the lines between the public and private sectors in a way that makes it difficult to tell where the American intelligence community ends and the IT sector begins.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
The Corbett Report
