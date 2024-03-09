Meet In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s Venture Capital Firm (2011)

TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-inqtel

FROM 2011: Publicly, In-Q-Tel markets itself as an innovative way to leverage the power of the private sector by identifying key emerging technologies and providing companies with the funding to bring those technologies to market. In reality, however, what In-Q-Tel represents is a dangerous blurring of the lines between the public and private sectors in a way that makes it difficult to tell where the American intelligence community ends and the IT sector begins.

