Resistance Cinema - #SolutionsWatch

Mar 04, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/resistance-cinema/

We all know that Hollyweird is programming us with their soulless, corporate slop. And we all know they're preparing to force feed us their future soulless, corporate, AI-generated slop. So, what are we doing about it? Are we continuing to pay for their propaganda and brainrot? Or are we supporting the independent filmmakers and media producers who are seeking to create passionate, human, anti-propandistsic art? Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to filmmakers Teace Snider and Amy Miller (and documentary subject Mark Crispin Miller) about Resistance Cinema (and how you can support it!).

