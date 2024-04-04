The Depopulation Agenda is Right on Track! - #NewWorldNextWeek

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw549/

This week on the New World Next Week: the RCMP underestimates the collapse of society by five years; the depopulationists cheer as the human population falls for the first time in 700 years; and Portlandia smells bad, too!

