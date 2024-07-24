Playback speed
Was WWI a Royal Affair? - Questions For Corbett

The Corbett Report
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/was-wwi-a-royal-affair/

WWI? That was just a bunch of German royal cousins staging a fight, wasn't it? Join James for this in-depth edition of Questions For Corbett where he gets to the bottom of the royals' role in the WWI conspiracy.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
