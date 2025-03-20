Playback speed
Beware The Ides Of March! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Mar 20, 2025
13
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw585/

This week on New World Next Week: Israel resumes its genocide in Gaza as the US resumes its wanton destruction of Yemen; Trump prepares his TRA-VEL-BAN!; and the UN goons clear cut the Amazon rainforest to pave the way to their next climate conference (literally!).

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE!

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
