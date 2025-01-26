FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=267197

In this flashback from last year's Annual Fake News Awards, Dinos host Bent Krockman bestows the Fake News Story of 2023 on Benjamin Netanyahu and the liars in the Israeli government for their cartoon propaganda about secret terrorist headquarters under hospitals in Gaza. See last year's Fake News Awards for all the details and stay tuned for the 8TH ANNUAL FAKE NEWS AWARDS (coming soon!).

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.