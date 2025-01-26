Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023

The Corbett Report
Jan 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=267197

In this flashback from last year's Annual Fake News Awards, Dinos host Bent Krockman bestows the Fake News Story of 2023 on Benjamin Netanyahu and the liars in the Israeli government for their cartoon propaganda about secret terrorist headquarters under hospitals in Gaza. See last year's Fake News Awards for all the details and stay tuned for the 8TH ANNUAL FAKE NEWS AWARDS (coming soon!).

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Executive Orders for Everyone! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Trump, Hopium and Solutions on Faith and Liberty
  The Corbett Report
Building International Bridges - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Elon Unmusked Roundtable Discussion (2023)
  The Corbett Report
California Sets Itself on Fire in Trump Protest - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Car Freedom - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Dinos Are Coming!
  The Corbett Report