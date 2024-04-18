Iran Strikes, WHO Protests, German 4/20

NWNW 551
The Corbett Report
Apr 18, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw551/

This week on the New World Next Week: the world holds its breath as the dust settles on Iran's strike on Israel; Japan rises up as tens of thousands protest the WHO agreement; and Germans celebrate pot legalization.

