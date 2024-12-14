The Corbett Report
James Bashes His Head Against the Wall
James Bashes His Head Against the Wall

Dec 14, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=265896

James appears on Conversations with Adrian to discuss how teaching statists the truth about the political system and informing hopium-swillers that their fake idols are not real saviours is a bit like bashing your head against the wall. An interesting and entertaining conversation!

