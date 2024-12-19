Playback speed
New World Next Year 2025

The Corbett Report
Dec 19, 2024
10
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwny2025/

Welcome to New World Next Year, the annual wrap up of the New World Next Week video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. What will be the Story of the Year? What will be the trend for 2025? Grab your Christmas sweater and hot chocolate and find out!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE "SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS" LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
The Corbett Report
