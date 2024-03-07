The Flour Massacre and the Gaza Holocaust (NWNW 547)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw547/

This week on the New World Next Week: Israel escalates the Palestinian holocaust with the Flour Massacre; the US escalates the generated border crisis as the masses clamour for digital ID; and WPATH escalates the trans agenda as new leaks expose what is being admitted behind the scenes.

