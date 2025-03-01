Playback speed
This Podcast About Choosing Chickens May Just Change Your Life!

Mar 01, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=268205

Corbett Report member Torus notes that this 2021 #SolutionsWatch podcast on "Choosing Chickens" changed the entire trajectory of his life. So, what's all the fuss about? Find out as James flashes back to this important conversation with Jack Spirko of The Survival Podcast.

